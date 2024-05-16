2 teens shot in Fresno, suspects sought

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two teenagers were hospitalized on Wednesday night following a shooting near a gas station in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department announced.

Officers say they responded to the area of the 3800 block of North Hughes Avenues in Fresno just after 8 p.m. for an 11-round ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, police say they located two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower body. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to investigators, at least two male suspects were involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

