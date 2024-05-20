2 teens shot, 1 fatally in Chester County; suspects sought

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects accused of killing a teenager in Chester County are being sought, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to the incident around 6:47 a.m. on Friday at Jones Adair Park on Odom Street. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and both were transported to an area medical center where one of those victims, identified as 19-year-old Demarcus Sanders, was later pronounced dead. The other victim is a 17-year-old and he is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

An initial investigation identified two suspects, however, details on the suspects have not yet been released.

Chester Police, SLED, EMS, and the sheriff’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Burch at 803-581-2123.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

