2 teens seriously wounded overnight in South Shore

Two teenage victims were left in critical condition overnight after a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., two gunmen entered an apartment where the two teens were inside and opened fire, police said. ‘One of the victims, 18, suffered gunshot wounds to the left side of the jaw and right arm. The other victim, 17, was shot to the right side of the head and cheek. Both teens were taken in critical condition to UChicago Medicine.

A rifle was discovered at the scene.

No one was in custody for the shooting, and detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the attack.