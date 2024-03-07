2 teens sentenced to prison for 2022 carjacking and attack on St. Mary's Hospital nurse

GREEN BAY – A Green Bay teen was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a 2022 carjacking and attack on a St. Mary's Hospital nurse.

Chloe Zellner, 18, pleaded no contest in January to taking a vehicle by threatening force with a weapon, a Class C felony, as well as substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm, a Class I felony, both as party to a crime.

Another teen involved in the attack, Caleb Larock, 18, of Oneida, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle by threatening force with a weapon, a Class C felony, and aggravated battery with intent to cause bodily harm, a Class H felony, both as party to a crime. He was sentenced in May 2023 to 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, at about 11:40 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022, a 24-year-old woman contacted police for a report of a carjacking and attack. Police met with the woman at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, where she was bloody and "very shaken up," according to the complaint.

The woman, who worked as a nurse at St. Mary's, told police she was walking from the hospital to the parking lot when she passed a boy and girl. She said the boy then attacked her, striking her repeatedly with what she believed was a black handgun.

The woman said she was knocked to the pavement, and the boy took her keys and purse. The two teens then got into the woman's car and drove it out of the parking lot, throwing her purse out the window.

The woman contacted police, who located her car near Western Avenue and Scott Street. Investigators found the license plates had been removed and replaced by plates taken from another car. Nearby, officers found a black satchel with a black BB gun that appeared to have blood on it, the complaint says.

From the attack, the woman need staples for injuries to her head. She also had a fractured finger.

At the time of the incident, Zellner was 17 and Larock was 16.

Brown County Circuit Court Judge Donald Zuidmulder sentenced Zellner to five years of extended supervision following her time in prison. Judge Tammy Jo Hock previously sentenced Larock to 10 years of extended supervision following his time in prison.

RELATED: Green Bay police file charges of armed carjacking, substantial battery in attack on St. Mary's nurse

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: 2 teens sentenced for carjacking, attack on St. Mary's Hospital nurse