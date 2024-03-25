2 teens killed over 4-day period in separate Stockton shootings

Two teenagers were killed in the span of four days in separate Stockton shootings, according to police.

The first shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday. Police were called to the 4100 block of Logan Lane for a welfare check after a report of a person down.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene, according to police.

The woman was identified as Kaitlyn Valdovinos, a Stockton resident, according to Christy Patterson, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers found a 20-year-old woman nearby with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police were called to the 8100 block of Palisades Drive after a report of a possible shooting.

Arriving officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

The boy was identified as Jh’amani Edmond, a Stockton resident, Patterson said.

The police department released no information about possible motives or suspects.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377 or submit an anonymous tip at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

The teen's deaths marked the 10th and 11th homicides reported to the Stockton Police Department in 2024, according to police data.

