2 teens injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Beaver County

Two teens were injured when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Bocktown Road in Raccoon Township at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Raccoon Township Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a patch of gravel and crashed into a tree.

Police said two teens were inside. They were both ejected.

They were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital to be treated for concussions and other injuries.

Crews have wrapped up and left the scene of the crash.

