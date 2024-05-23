2 teens arrested after armed carjacking, helicopter chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two teens were arrested Wednesday night after reportedly holding a person at gunpoint and stealing their SUV.

The alleged carjacking happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Due West Avenue in Madison, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. An MNPD helicopter crew began tracking the stolen vehicle shortly after.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

The pilot later informed officers on the ground that the two suspects, ages 15 and 16, had returned to Channing Drive, where they got out of the SUV and into a Kia.

Police stopped the Kia on Due West Avenue and Dickerson Pike and apprehended the two suspects along with three other people that were in the car. In a news release, the police department said detectives were assisted by several other units, including a K-9 team.

After further investigation, authorities said they determined the two teenage boys were the only ones involved in the alleged carjacking. The three other occupants were interviewed and released.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The two suspects were charged in juvenile court with carjacking, according to the police department.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.