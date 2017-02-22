2 Teens Allegedly Shot Girl, 14, and Left Her to Die After Planned Robbery: Cops

Two 16-year-old boys in Utah may be tried as adults after allegedly luring a 14-year-old girl to a canal where cops say they shot her in the head after promising to sell her a knife, according to reports.

Deserae Turner’s family reported her missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from North Cache Middle School.

After a search of the area, family friends found the 9th grader semi-conscious in the early hours of Friday morning, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police said the two boys had planned to rob and kill Turner under the guise that they would sell her a weapon.

According to court documents, they allegedly shot Turner and then took $55 from her purse, threw away her backpack and purposely damaged her cell phone.

Text messages indicated that the boys' actions were premeditated, according to police.

The teens have been charged with aggravated attempted murder, aggravated robbery and four counts of obstructing justice.

Police said they later found the handgun used in the shooting, as well as Turner’s phone.

Cache County Attorney James Swink said in a press conference that he hopes to try the 16-year-olds as adults.

Turner was transported to the hospital and was reportedly in a medically induced coma as officers described her condition as “grave” in a press conference.

A spokesperson for Turner’s family said the 14-year-old is in “the fight of her life right now.”

“'We know that our Father in Heaven is watching over her and all of us have been touched by her.” said Jill Parker. “'We know that He hears and answers prayers, and we can see His hand at work as Deserae continues to make progress.”

