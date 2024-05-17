2 teens accused of driving stolen vehicle arrested following chase in Dillon County, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two teens accused of driving a stolen SUV were arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Dillon, Sheriff Jamie Hamilton said.

The chase started in the area of Highway 41 near Lake View and ended in a crash near Bermuda Road. No injuries were reported, Hamilton said.

The teens were 15 and 16 years old. Hamilton said the teens are in custody and will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Details are limited at this time and more information will be released as they become available.

Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.