2 teens accused in armed robbery spree near University of Chicago

CHICAGO — Police say two teen boys are in custody on Sunday in connection with an armed robbery spree near the University of Chicago.

Those who call the 54th and Ingleside neighborhood home said it is a quiet block. They say it is a short walk from the University of Chicago and is home to many students and university staff.

That’s why residents in the area said they were taken aback when they learned about an armed robbery that unfolded in the area on Saturday night.

“It’s scary because the robbers are armed,” university student Colin Wilber said.

Chicago police said four people exited a dark black sedan and held three men at gunpoint while they were walking along the sidewalk in the area.

The group then stole their cellphones and wallets and fled the scene, police said.

Now, two teen boys, who were taken into custody in connection with the robbery, are facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers believe the 16 and 17-year-old boys are also connected to several armed robberies around the city, including one near the University of Chicago campus in the 1500 block of South Drexel Avenue, and one in the Back of the Yards.

“Actions have consequences. I think you are accountable at that age,” Sha Jackson, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Chicago police said an investigation into the armed robberies continues and no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

