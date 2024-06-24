2 teenagers arrested in Phoenix robbery in May that left man dead

Phoenix police arrested two teenagers on Saturday on suspicion of involvement in a robbery last month that left a man dead.

Police said they believe 19-year-old Derrick Teague and a male teen juvenile planned to rob 22-year-old Carlos Chavez. During the robbery, Chavez was shot and died from his injuries.

Officers responded to a call for a welfare check on May 28 around 8 a.m. near 29th Street and Greenway Road. The woman who made the call told police she found her boyfriend dead with gunshot wounds inside his car.

Detectives responded to continue the investigation, which continued through June.

Teague was suspected of being involved in Chavez's death and was arrested by police on Friday. The second teen was arrested the following day.

Both teens were arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges including murder and armed robbery.

No other people were believed to be involved in the murder, police said, and the case remained under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Derrick Teague, juvenile arrested in fatal robbery of Carlos Chavez