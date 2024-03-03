2 teenagers accused of starting forest fire to hide contraband, Ga. sheriff says

Two teenagers are behind bars after officials say they started a forest fire to burn evidence of a contraband drop.

Washington County sheriff officials said on Thursday, deputies received reports of a suspicious person on Sparta Davisboro Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle with Tennessee plates with a teenager in the driver’s seat. They also saw two more teenagers, later identified as 18-year-old Travis Smith and 18-year-old Bryant Thaxton, go into the woods.

After calling K9 units to apprehend the Smith and Thaxton, deputies discovered a forest fire. Crews quickly responded and extinguished the fire.

No one was injured while extinguishing the fire.

According to the investigation, the two suspects started the fire to destroy contraband that was intended to be smuggled into Washington State Prison.

Smith and Thaxton were charged with criminal attempt of trading with inmates, criminal trespass and burning of woodlands or other lands.

The incident remains under investigation.

