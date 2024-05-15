2 teen boys charged with stabbing, slashing each other at Hell’s Kitchen high school

Two teen boys have been charged with stabbing and slashing each other at a Hell’s Kitchen high school — one of three violent attacks in city schools during a 90-minute span, cops said Wednesday.

The two students, ages 15 and 17, faced off at the Stephen T. Mather Building Arts & Craftsmanship High School on W. 49th St. near 10th Ave. around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The younger teen was slashed in the face while the older boy was stabbed in the chest during the clash.

Both were taken to area hospitals with minor wounds, cops said. About three hours later, cops charged each boy with assault for attacking each other. The teens’ names were not released because of their age, police said.

The school was put into a soft lockdown following the clash, a Department of Education spokesperson said. Students were told to move out of sight and keep silent while teachers checked the hallway, locked classroom doors and turned off the lights.

The school is non-scanning, meaning students are not required to walk through metal detectors on their way in, sources said.

At around the same time in the Bronx, a 15-year-old boy attending the Evander Childs Educational Campus on East Gun Hill Road near Bronxwood Ave. in Williamsbridge was slashed in the back of the neck during a fight with an older boy.

The teen refused medical attention and the 17-year-old who attacked him was charged with assault, cops said.

About 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old student at the Queens High School for Teaching, Liberal Arts and Sciences was stabbed in the back and slashed in the left arm during a fight with a fellow student. No arrests have been made in that incident.