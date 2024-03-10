2 taken to hospital after shooting at Midwest City apartment

TechCrunch

In an e-mail exchange, Babylon Micro-Farms CEO Alexander Oleson tells me “we’ll have these in every school and apartment one day.” It’s a nice vision, and really the level of belief/commitment required to run a startup -- particularly in a field as oft-fraught at vertical farming. As nice as it would be to set up my very own vertical farm in my Queens apartment, that dream will probably have to wait a decade or to (or at least until I leverage my tech reporter job into the inevitable fame and fortune).