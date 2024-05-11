2 taken to hospital after shooting, car accident in Midtown Atlanta, police say

The Atlanta Police Department had an intersection blocked in Midtown early Saturday morning responding to a car accident and shooting incident in Midtown.

According to police, two people were shot at the intersection of Peachtree Street NE and Beverly Road NE.

At the scene, a Channel 2 Action News photographer saw that there were two crashed cars as well and multiple officers at the scene investigating.

Police said both shooting victims were taken to the hospital.

The circumstances of the incident have not yet been determined.

