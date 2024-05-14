2 taken to hospital after car crashes into building in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were taken to a hospital early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into a building in The Nations neighborhood in West Nashville.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and 51st Avenue North.

Authorities reported two people were taken to a local hospital to be treated. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police at the scene told News 2 that it is believed that the car hit a dumpster before it crashed into the building.

Crews have shut down a portion of Centennial Boulevard as they to continue to investigate the crash.

No other information was immediately released.

