2 suspects wanted for vandalism at a Floyd County elementary school
Floyd County Police Department is asking or your help to find suspects accused of vandalism.
Police released surveillance photos of two individuals near a school bus at Garden Lakes Elementary School.
It happened over the weekend.
Both suspects appeared to be wearing bookbags.
In one of the photos from police, it appears a substance is on the door of the bus. It is unclear what that substance is.
Police have not provided other details on the vandalism.
If you have information on the identities of the suspects or the incident, police ask that you contact Sgt. Wacker at 706-252-4226.
