2 suspects paint racist graffiti on dumpster in Gwinnett

Gwinnett police are looking for two suspects who were seen on video spray-painting racist language and hate speech on a dumpster in downtown Buford earlier this week.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, the two suspects were seen walking on East Main Street, when they approached a dumpster and spray-painted racist language and hate speech on the doors of a dumpster.

Officers said the graffiti was seen by early morning traffic.

The suspects left in the direction of train tracks behind the dumpster.

One of the suspects was described as a heavy-set man, wearing yellow shorts with squares on them, black slides, with a shirt wrapped around his head with a white face covering.

The other subject was described as tall, skinny, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt, mask, and shorts, and had on white Crocs with high-calf socks.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

