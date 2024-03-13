2 suspects held in NYC connected to fatal shooting at Sacramento shopping center, police say

The Sacramento Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of two 25-year-old men accused of gunning down a woman in a Pocket shopping center last month.

Chasity Rose James, 26, was sitting with her friend in a vehicle outside Shari’s Restaurant, 960 Florin Road, in the Lake Crest Village Shopping Center when bullets rang out on Valentine’s Day. James was struck in the neck as a vehicle sped away, according to The Sacramento Bee’s reporting.

Isaiah Lee James and Ayonna Tajane Burgos were arrested in New York on Wednesday and will be extradited to Sacramento to face homicide charges, police said.

Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman with the Sacramento Police Department, declined to say what relationship, if any, the suspects have with the victim.

Chastity James was attending college to study business and music, according to a GoFundMe created by her family to raise money for her two children. She leaves behind an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

“She was a hard-working, loyal, loving and family-oriented person,” the family wrote in the fundraiser.

“They were her main priority and she loved them dearly,” the GoFundMe campaign said of James’ children. “She would do anything to make them happy. We want to honor her legacy by making sure they are taken care of.”