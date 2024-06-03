2 suspects in custody in connection to Gila River shooting that killed officer and civilian

The FBI's Phoenix Field Office and Gila River Police Department took two suspects into custody on Sunday in connection to the Gila River Indian Community police shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officials identified the two suspects as a man and teen boy but did not release their names. They said both individuals were receiving medical care for the injuries they received from the shooting.

On Saturday, officials confirmed that a Gila River police officer was dead and another injured after responding to a disturbance at a home early Saturday in Santan, District 4, of the Gila River Indian Community, according to the Gila River Police Department.

Joshua Briese, who had been with the Police Department for less than a year, and another officer responded to a disturbance call involving a large crowd. Multiple gunshots were fired and both officers were struck, according to a Gila River Police Department Facebook post.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Briese died from his injuries, while the other officer, who has not been identified, was in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Four other people were struck by gunfire. One of them died, and the three others were being treated at area hospitals. Two of the four people were identified as suspects in the shooting.

Roberto Jackson, the communications director for Gila River Indian Community, declined to release further details on where the shooting occurred.

Authorities, however, closed both lanes of Moffett Road south of State Route 87 on Saturday. There was a heavy police presence nearby, including a mobile command center.

About six law enforcement vehicles were seen near the closure as FBI investigators processed the scene at a residence about half a mile south of Moffett Road and SR 87.

Luisa Gomez, a member of the Gila River Tribe, woke to sirens related to the shooting only blocks away from her home.

Gomez said the civilians who were hurt and killed in the shooting were related to her and that it occurred at a teenager's party.

District 4 spans about 115 square miles and has seen the most industrial growth of any of the seven districts within the Gila River Indian Community.

On Saturday evening, Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community, called a special meeting with the Gila River Indian Community Council. Leaders approved a moratorium on all dances, effective immediately, according to documents posted to the community's Facebook page.

Anyone hosting or attending a dance in the community could face arrest on disorderly misconduct and trespassing charges, according to the documents. Anyone hosting a dance is subject to losing their homesite and anyone playing music at a dance faces a $1,000 fine and risks their instruments being confiscated.

Officials said the FBI and Gila River Police Department were continuing to conduct interviews and gather evidence on the shooting as of Sunday evening.

Once the FBI’s case is complete, it will be handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona for a charging decision, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 suspects in custody in connection to Gila River shooting that killed officer