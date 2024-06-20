2 suspects connected to ‘violent’ SJ sideshow arrested

(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a weekend sideshow that injured several people in San Jose on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced.

On Wednesday, police identified and arrested Tyler Durbin, 22, and Gabe Durbin, 26. Police described the two as having assaulted an officer and as having committed “violent vandalism” on an SJPD patrol car that police previously described as “seriously damaged.”

Police did not clarify whether the pair were related.

The two suspects have since been taken into custody in the city of San Juan Bautista, where police said the pair were booked into Santa Clara County Jail for “inciting a riot, assault on a peace officer, and felony vandalism.”

This is the third arrest in connection to the Saturday sideshow. On Monday, SJPD arrested Aidan Rheault, 24, whom they describe as “the person responsible for striking a spectator with his vehicle while participating in a dangerous sideshow.”

Aside from the arrests, an SJPD officer was also injured while attempting to help someone else who was injured in the sideshow, which Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph dubbed as “truly deplorable! This conduct is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city.”

SJPD said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and that there is “more to come..”

