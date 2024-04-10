2 suspects charged after 60-year-old man brutally attacked inside his Sewickley home

Allegheny County Police filed two dozen charges against Noah Sadowski and even more against Dylan Morris on Tuesday.

Investigators say the pair brutally attacked and tortured a 60-year-old man inside his Little Street home in Sewickley for four hours late Sunday night into Monday morning.

“Honestly, it’s shocking, it’s terrifying. It’s pretty close to where we live. It makes me glad we have a security system,” said Sewickley resident Rachael Wonderlin.

According to the police report, the two armed men ambushed the victim on his back patio while he was smoking a cigarette.

Investigators say Morris told the victim, “I’m here for my watch,” accusing him of stealing a gold Rolex from him.

Officers say Morris and Sadowski then threw the man on his kitchen floor, put glue and duct tape on his eyes, gagged and taped his mouth shut, handcuffed him, peed and spit on him, poked his body with knives, pistol whipped him, punched and kicked him, threatened to kill him, burned him with lit cigarettes, and smoked crack cocaine and blew it into his face.

They allegedly even stopped to cook dinner mid-attack.

“That’s really disturbing. That’s disturbing anywhere and especially when it’s close to your home, it’s a lot worse,” said Wonderlin.

Police say Sadowski and Morris also forced the victim to send them money via CashApp and stole his phone, a lockbox with jewelry in it, coats, and an antique clock.

They allegedly unhandcuffed him and told him not to move for 15 minutes after they left.

The victim was able to get help from a neighbor around 3 a.m. and was taken to the hospital.

“It’s awful for this guy. This is going to essentially disturb the rest of his life. This is a massive trauma,” said Wonderlin.

At last check, neither Sadowski nor Morris had been taken into custody.

