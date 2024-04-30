2 suspects arrested after safe was stolen in Brentwood: police

(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to the theft of a safe from a Brentwood business last week, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) announced Monday in a Facebook post. The theft happened around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

BPD received a call of an alarm going off at a business on 51 Sand Creek Road, and officers were told that a safe was stolen from that business and suspects had fled the scene in a car.

Officers saw that car in the area going at high speeds, and it was later found unoccupied at an unspecified location, according to BPD. Police searched the area and found the suspects hiding in nearby bushes.

When police arrived where the car was, they found the safe in the trunk (pictured below). The suspects were taken into custody.

Family of 4 killed in Pleasanton crash identified

Two suspects were arrested in connection to stealing a safe on April 24 (Brentwood Police Department.

The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Turlock man Alfredo Barrera and 26-year-old Ceres man Alejandro RamirezSilva.

Both were arrested for burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools and other charges, police said. Barrera also had outstanding warrants from another county.

They were booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Police did not disclose the name of the business the safe was stolen from. However, a Dollar Tree store is located at the address, 51 Sand Creek Road, police provided in the Facebook post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.