2 suspected homicides are under investigation in Thurston County, detectives say

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspected homicides that happened within hours of each other Saturday morning.

About 8:30 a.m., the McLane/Black Lake Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Cooper Point Road Northwest.

After the fire was extinguished, fire crews found a single victim who had died.

“The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death were considered suspicious,” the Sheriff’s office announced in a news release, adding that detectives are now investigating the incident.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Brooks said Sunday that no other details about the fire were being released.

Three hours later, deputies were dispatched to the 9900 block of Bridge Road Southeast in Yelm after a report of a road-rage collision involving three drivers. One of those drivers, a woman, died at the scene, Brooks said.

A second driver remained at the scene, while the causing driver fled from the scene, he said. That driver is facing a potential vehicular homicide charge, Brooks said.

The Sheriff’s office thinks all three drivers knew each other.

Anyone with information about the fire or the collision is asked to send an email to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.