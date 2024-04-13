2 sudden deaths in Thunderchild First Nation may be fentanyl overdoses: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say their preliminary investigation suggests fentanyl may have been involved in two deaths this week in Thunderchild First Nation, but the cause of death can't be confirmed until a toxicology report is done. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

The sudden deaths of two people in Thunderchild First Nation may be the result of fentanyl overdoses, Saskatchewan RCMP say, prompting a warning from police about dangerous drugs circulating in the western Saskatchewan area.

The two people died Thursday in separate incidents, police said in a Friday news release.

Their preliminary investigation suggests fentanyl may have been involved, but the cause of death can't be confirmed until a toxicology report is done by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, RCMP said.

Their investigations are still ongoing.

RCMP are warning the public of the possibility of dangerous illicit drugs circulating in the Turtleford detachment area, which includes Thunderchild First Nation, northwest of North Battleford.

RCMP said during a Friday traffic stop in Thunderchild First Nation, officers seized drugs that tested positive for fentanyl.

Police are asking for the public's help to "remove these dangerous substances from our communities" by calling 310-RCMP, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, to report drug trafficking, the release said.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for anyone looking for emergency help due to an overdose, RCMP say.

There are services available to help people who are overdosing like naloxone kits, and preventative measures like take-home drug testing strips, the RCMP release said. More information on where to find those items is on the province's website.

Some overdose symptoms to watch for are weak or no breathing, gurgling or choking sounds, blue lips or fingernails, and appearing dizzy or confused, according to RCMP.