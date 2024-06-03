2 stolen guns recovered during arrest of 3 teens in Virginia Beach, chief says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they found two stolen guns during the arrest of three teenagers on Sunday in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate says the teens, two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old, were arrested after officers responded to a report of suspects trying to break into vehicles on 27th Street.

One of the guns recovered during an arrest of three teens on 27th Street in Virginia Beach on June 2, 2024 (VBPD photo)

Neudigate says both of the guns found on the suspects were reported stolen, a major issue in the city and elsewhere in Hampton Roads. He said guns are stolen in 10% of all car break-ins in Virginia Beach. Meanwhile back in March, Neudigate said that a Kempsville High student died after he other juveniles found an unsecured gun inside a home.

WAVY’s reached out to police for more details in the 27th Street case, including any charges the teens may face.

