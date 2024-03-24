2 stolen guns found during DeKalb County drug bust, 7 arrested, police say

The DeKalb County Police Department said after getting multiple complaints about drug deals happening at three shops, seven people were arrested.

Three of the arrests were for felonies.

According to DKPD, police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to complaints at two Chevron gas stations on Redan Road and Candler Road and a Food Mart on Flat Shoals Parkway, Wednesday.

Police said on Wednesday evening, six felony arrests were made and one misdemeanor arrest was made.

On top of the arrests, police said they also seized three guns, two of which were stolen, as well as marijuana, cocaine and an undetermined amount of U.S. dollars in cash.

