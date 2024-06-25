2 staff assaulted by youth at Lincoln Hills; one remains in critical condition

MADISON - Two staff members at a youth prison in northern Wisconsin were injured Monday night after an assault by a teen incarcerated there, leaving one in critical condition.

According to the Department of Corrections spokeswoman Beth Hardtke, a 16-year-old boy attacked the two staff members around 8 p.m. at Lincoln Hills School for Boys.

One was assaulted in the residence hall when the teen returned from outdoor recreation, Hardtke said, and was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

The youth then assaulted the second staff member who hit their head on the concrete. The second staff member was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition at this time, Hardtke said.

No other staff were injured, and the department is working to move the 16-year-old to a "suitable facility," she said.

Hardtke declined to answer further questions about the incident.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirmed investigators had responded to an incident at the youth prison, but said the detective on the case was not immediately available for an interview.

Lincoln Hills house boys who have committed serious crimes or are repeat offenders. The school is located north of Merrill in Irma, along with the Copper Lake School for girls.

The facilities have suffered years of lawsuits and abuse allegations that alleged excessive use of pepper spray, strip searches and restraints against detainees. One teen had his toes amputated after a guard crushed his foot in the door, while another suffered severe brain damage after guards were slow to respond to her suicide attempt.

The second incident sparked a 2017 lawsuit that led to the appointment of a court-ordered monitor to oversee conditions at the youth prison complex. The state paid more than $25 million in court settlements and legal fees. The monitor is still overseeing the facilities, as the state has not yet met all of the outlined requirements.

According to the most recent monitor report from April, morale was high inside the facility.

“Staff morale was exceptionally good overall at the time of the site visit,” the monitor wrote after March interviews with students and staff.

“Staff were extremely friendly from the moment you walked through the front door. The new staff who were on-the-job training expressed their excitement to begin their positions, stated the training was good, and genuinely were happy with their decision to join the team. Staff also said to the Monitoring team that they felt safe at the facility and loved their jobs.”

Also in March, three staff members at the facility were injured and sent to the hospital after an altercation with a 17-year-old student, according to a report to WSAW. The student was making threats to staff and other students, and during the attempt to confine the student to a cell, he became combative.

Lawmakers approved a $42 million plan to close Lincoln Hills in 2022 and construct a new facility for boys on Milwaukee's northwest side, a location closer to home for many of the youth at Lincoln Hills.

The new facility is expected to be ready for occupancy by the end of 2025 or early 2026, followed by a transition period to staff up the location and start to move youth from Lincoln Hills.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, and Rep. Calvin Callahan, R-Tomahawk, acknowledged the frustration and anger in the community over the situation in a statement Tuesday but asked that the focus remain on supporting the family of the injured staff member.

"There will be a time for discussions of accountability and an analysis of how we got here, but now is not that time," the lawmakers said in a press release. "All we know with certainty now is that a family in our community is facing one of their worst fears. We send our prayers to the family, and hope they know our thoughts are with them during this agonizing time.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Staff assaulted by teen at Lincoln Hills youth prison, hospitalized