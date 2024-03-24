2 stabbed near Monte Vista and Campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after a stabbing at the Sunshine Theater overnight. Lorenzo Begay is facing charges after police say he jumped someone, stabbed them, and then also was stabbed.

According to a criminal complaint, near the intersection of Monte Vista and campus, police found the victim, who said Begay followed him from the Sunshine Theater and threatened to stab him if he didn’t give up his wallet.

Police say Begay then attacked the victim with a knife, but the victim was able to grab the knife away and stab Begay back. Police found Begay wounded in front of a nearby restaurant with the victim’s wallet in his pocket.

Begay was taken to the hospital and will be booked when he’s released. He’s facing charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

