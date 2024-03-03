2 stabbed in incident on Cleveland Avenue in Niagara Falls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were stabbed during an incident on Cleveland Avenue in Niagara Falls on Friday night, according to police.

Police responded to 2403 Cleveland Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police said a 37-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck and the arm, while a 37-year-old woman had been stabbed in the leg.

Both were transported to ECMC. The woman has since been released, while the man is listed in stable conditon.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls police at 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4553.

