2 stabbed at family gathering in Fresno, suspect flees

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were stabbed while at a family gathering Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 9:15 p.m. they responded to Oleander Avenue and Modoc Street for a report of two people who were stabbed.

Responding officers reported a family gathering was taking place at a home in the area. Preliminary investigation revealed a woman in her 30s was involved in an argument with family members when she pulled out a knife and stabbed two relatives in their 50s before fleeing.

Investigators say the two victims sustained minor to moderate injuries and have received treatment.

The suspect is yet to be caught, but dectives do not believe she poses any threat to the community.

No other information was immediately available.

