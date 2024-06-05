In 2 St. Petersburg neighborhoods, questions of equitable tree canopies loom

On a humid May evening, half a dozen St. Petersburg residents filed into a brightly lit conference room inside Campbell Park’s recreation center.

Just outside the building, towering oaks and bent palms wind between the baseball diamond and skate park. However, residential blocks surrounding the park have little canopy to shade against heat.

Inside, Dean Hay, the city’s senior urban forester, fired up a whirring projector, and conversation shifted to a topic neighbors had blocked out their Monday night for: trees.

Last month, the city held five tree canopy workshops across St. Petersburg, seeking community input on where shade would benefit residents most.

The intent of the workshop series was to “develop programs within the neighborhoods or across the city that will begin to address ... environmental concerns, especially as we are seeing a lot of change in our climate,” Hay told attendees.

Hay said St. Petersburg’s trees should be thought of as an investment. Saplings planted now will grow into wide canopies that cool residents and pull moisture from the muggy air.

“Trees are the only city infrastructure that appreciates in value,” he added.

That also means underinvested communities tend to have fewer trees nationwide. Wealthier neighborhoods benefit from 65% more tree canopy than low-income ones, according to a study from American Forests, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that focuses on climate justice.

St. Petersburg is no exception, but some wealthier districts also suffer from low canopy coverage. In neighborhoods on opposite ends of the socio-economic spectrum, but which are linked by a lacking canopy, residents brought different concerns to city leaders.

Campbell Park

Campbell Park is part of St. Petersburg District 6, which covers Tropicana Field and neighborhoods to the southeast. The area’s canopy is one of the lowest among the city’s voting districts: Shade trees cover 24% of the ground (just below the city average of 27%), while more than 40% of the area is made of impervious surfaces like roads and parking lots.

Using funds from a tree planting mini grant received last year, Hay said St. Petersburg is focusing investment in trees in the right of way by planting oaks that will shade stretches between the sidewalk and curb. The grant makes up to $10,000 available to neighborhood and business associations.

One caveat is that the money must be doled out to nonprofits, not private homeowners. It means low-income communities without neighborhood associations are left behind.

Sofia Forte, a gym teacher at nearby John Hopkins Middle School, worries that residents in and around Campbell Park will miss out on that money. Forte, 64, had never heard the term “tree equity” before the workshop.

“It just never hit me that that is a form of discrimination,” she said. “That’s a sharp reality.”

Her mind went immediately to the lush canopy overhanging homes in the Old Northeast. Then she compared it to neighborhoods across Campbell Park and under the rumbling Interstate-275 overpass.

“Over here, it’s dusty,” she said.

During Campbell Park’s leg of the tree workshop tour, residents asked for financial help with tree maintenance and community garden advice. Some suggested ways to address food deserts.

The neighborhood is part of a federally designated food desert that spans all of southern St. Petersburg. It means at least a third of residents live more than a mile from the nearest grocery.

Ramona Brayboy has been running a food forest for two years in the Deuces neighborhood. Food forests are like a community garden, but go farther to mirror natural ecosystems found in the wild, according to Brayboy. Her project aims to reduce dependency on grocery stores in an area that has little access to them. It’s been a difficult project full of picking up trash and pumping water by hand.

Brayboy said she attended the canopy meeting to recruit more volunteers and ask the city for grant workshop trainings that would give her and other local organizations tools to better fundraise.

Lisa Pineda is the former president of the Sustainable Urban Agriculture Coalition, whose mission is to provide equitable access to food in St. Petersburg. Her organization has partnered with Brayboy to help fund the community garden.

Her canopy solution? The city could go a long way by planting trees in the right-of-way that also feed the community.

“If we’re going to be restoring communities, especially in marginalized communities like this, I really want to make sure that some of those shade trees also have food on them,” Pineda said.

Shore Acres

A few miles northeast in Shore Acres, tree cover is even lower than near Campbell Park. District 3, which includes Shore Acres, has a canopy that covers just 21% of the area. But median household income among Shore Acres residents ranges from $120,000 to more than $200,000, according to census data. In Campbell Park and neighboring Pine Acres, household income averages about $40,000.

18 people had signed up to attend the meeting at at Shore Acres Recreation Center, but none of the half dozen who showed up resided in the neighborhood. Instead, they drove — or biked — there because it was the closest tree workshop to home.

One resident suggested St. Petersburg plant “pocket forests” on the few vacant lots that remain across downtown before developers snatch them up and build high-rise condos.

Others asked for more trees to help protect from severe storms. Trees mitigate flooding by soaking up water that might otherwise inundate storm drains, Hay said.

Sarah Bennett, who brought her 3-year-old daughter to the workshop, grew up in St. Pete’s Euclid Heights neighborhood. After a few years living out of state, she moved back to her old block to raise her family.

Bennett’s household budgets thousands of dollars a year for tree maintenance. She says it’s unreasonable to expect low-income communities to put up that kind of money, and that the city should step in to help.

“If we’re going to talk about tree equity, it has to go beyond access. It has to also talk about how do we help people maintain these trees,” she said. “How do we take the onus off the individual? And what would it look like to take a neighborhood approach or a community approach, especially where you’re in a neighborhood that’s lower income?”

A decades-old live oak in her yard died months ago, costing Bennett $6,500 to take down. She’s been looking for a replacement since, and found her family’s next tree at the city workshop: a salt-tolerant, native Gumbo Limbo.

She’s excited to watch it grow big while her daughter sprouts up tall.

“I‘m hopeful that for her that there’s more green space than there is now, and that she has a greater sense of connection to the biodiversity that makes this area unique,” Bennett said.