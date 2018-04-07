2 Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Crash at Fort Campbell

The crash is still under investigation

Two soldiers were killed during a routine helicopter training Friday night at Fort Campbell, Ky.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the names of the soldiers killed have not yet been released, the Courier Journal reported.

“This is a day of sadness for Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Families during this difficult time,” Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said in a release.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday, two Soldiers of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were killed in an AH-64E Apache helicopter crash in the local training area on Fort Campbell. Go to https://t.co/pIKInAYO8s for more information. — FortCampbell (@FortCampbell) April 7, 2018

The crash is the latest in a string of fatal helicopter crashes. Just two days prior to the Kentucky crash, four Marines were killed in a helicopter crash in California.