2 soldiers, Border Patrol agent dead in helicopter crash near Texas-Mexico border

Two U.S. National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent were killed and a fourth person was injured when a helicopter went down near Rio Grande City, Texas, on Friday, officials said.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter crashed around 2:50 p.m. local time while it was "conducting aviation operations" in the area, according to a statement from the Defense Department’s Joint Task Force North.

The helicopter had been assigned to a support mission at the Southwest border of the U.S., the statement said.

helicopter crash texas (Arturo Caricio)

The Joint Task Force North said it will not release the names of those who were killed until next of kin is notified. The person who was injured is a soldier.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson said the deaths of the two Army National Guard members and the Border Patrol officer were tragic.

"We mourn these heartbreaking deaths. They are a tragic loss beyond words," Hokanson said on X. "We pray for the speedy recovery of a third Guard Soldier who was seriously injured. All of these people represent selfless service & the best of America."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said on X that he is sending his "deepest condolences to the families of the National Guard soldier & Border Patrol agent who passed away & those who were injured in a helicopter crash near La Grulla, TX."

Rio Grande City is on the border of Texas and Mexico.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com