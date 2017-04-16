2 Sisters Killed When College Student Driving Wrong Way On Freeway Smashes Into Them

Two North Carolina sisters were killed after a college student driving the wrong way on the freeway crashed into their car in Arizona early Friday morning.

Karli Arlene Richardson, 20, and her sister Kelsey Mae Richardson, 18, died after 22-year-old Keaton Allison hit them at a speed of 80 mph on Interstate 17, authorities said.

Police said Allison drove the wrong way on the freeway for 5 to 6 miles before hitting the sisters.

Kelsey, who attended Western Carolina University, was visiting her big sister over the weekend, according to reports.

Karli attended Grand Canyon University as well as Allison. Allison died at the scene as well.

The girls were headed to the Grand Canyon to watch the sunrise when the crash happened, according to WBTV.

Cathryn and Gary Hocking, Karli and Kelsey's parents, told WBTV that the reality of what happened hasn't hit them yet.

"I know my children are in heaven, but I do wish they were still here with me," said Cathryn Hocking.

Grand Canyon University wrote on Facebook about the incident.

“It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news that three people, including two students from Grand Canyon University, were killed in a wrong-way driver accident last night on Interstate 17. As a close-knit community of students, faculty and staff, please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.”

