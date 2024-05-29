2 shot in University City, paramedics say

Two people were shot in University City Wednesday afternoon, according to paramedics.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at an apartment complex on Tyler Trail Court. Both people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

ALSO READ: 2 minors shot in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, police say

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Channel 9 has reached out to police for more information.

(WATCH BELOW: Detective: Teens accused of firing at least 15 gunshots, killing York father)