2 shot following argument between group in Zephyrhills, Pasco deputies say

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were shot following an argument between a group of people in Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Phelps Road.

A man and a woman were shot as a result of an argument between four individuals, officials said.

The two victims are being treated. Deputies said this was an isolated incident.

No further details were provided. This remains an ongoing investigation.

