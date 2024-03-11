2 shot fatally in Vero Lake Estates neighborhood in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − Two people are confirmed dead with gunshot wounds Monday afternoon in the Vero Lake Estates neighborhood, according to sheriff's officials.

The shootings happened in the 7700 block 105th Court. Deputies were alerted around 3 p.m., according to sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

Indian River County Fire Rescue workers are at the address, as well as sheriff's deputies.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

