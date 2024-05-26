2 shot in east Charlotte, MEDIC says

Two people were shot in east Charlotte Sunday morning, MEDIC said.

It happened before 6 a.m. on Downs Avenue off The Plaza. The area isn’t far from the NoDa neighborhood.

Paramedics said two people were taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if police are looking for any suspects.

No further information was released.

