2 shot in drive-by shooting in Marion, chief says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a drive by shooting in Marion Thursday evening, Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said.

One person was shot on McMillan Street and another person was shot on Wallace Street, Flowers said.

One person was taken by EMS to the hospital, and another was transported by car to a hospital. The current condition of the two shot is unknown at this time.

Flowers said there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is in the early stages.

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

