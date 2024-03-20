2 shot at Cobb County apartment complex overnight, police say

Cobb County police said two people were shot overnight at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Gables Mills Apartments in Cumberland about two people shot.

Cobb officers did not specify the extent of their injuries.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is LIVE on the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Police say the area is now safe for the public.

Officers are expected to provide an update later on Wednesday.

