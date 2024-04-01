2 shot, 1 killed in Pullman: police

A man is dead and two more were in critical condition after an unknown shooter opened fire on the three while they stood outside in the far South Side Pullman neighborhood Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooter approached the three men from an alley on the 700 block of East 104th Street around 11:45 a.m. and fired at them multiple times before driving away in a black pickup truck.

A 64-year-old man was shot in the head and died at the scene of the shooting. A 35-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were both shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police said there were no suspects in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating the shooting.