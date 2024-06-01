2 shot, 1 dead near Exposition Park in Los Angeles

A suspect is at large after they allegedly shot two people near Exposition Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, killing one.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. in the area of 1100 Browning Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers arrived to the scene, located near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and USC campus, and found two victims.

One of the victims, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect, who was wearing a brown jacket, black pants, brown shoes and eyeglasses, fled the scene in a white, older model sedan, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.

