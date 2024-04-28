2 shootings reported near downtown after final day of NFL draft in Detroit
Detroit police responded to two shootings near downtown late Saturday night, after the end of the 2024 NFL draft.
Detroit Police Corporal Dan Donakowski said the department responded to a call at 10:28 p.m. in the area of Chrysler Service Drive and East Larned, just east of downtown.
"The circumstances pertaining to this incident are under investigation," Donakowski said. "The victim is being treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury."
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
The department responded to a second call at 11:45 p.m. along the 1100 block of Broadway Avenue. A woman had accidentally shot herself inside of a vehicle.
"She was privately conveyed to a local hospital and is being treated for her injury," Donakowski said.
