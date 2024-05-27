2 shootings in 2 days in Myrtle Beach. Both occur after verbal altercation. One was deadly

A second shooting has occurred in Myrtle Beach after a verbal altercation, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

This comes after a Columbia man was killed the day before during a shooting stemming from an altercation on Ocean Boulevard.

The shootings come during the busy Memorial Day weekend, in which thousands of people come to the Myrtle Beach area, including the annual Atlantic Beach Bike Fest.

On Sunday, police responded to multiple areas regarding a “rolling shooting incident,” according to a Facebook post. About 11:47 p.m., officers went to the area of 14th Avenue South and Kings Highway, 13th Avenue South and Beaver Road and also to 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway.

After further investigation, it was learned that the defendant was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim, stemming from a dispute over “goods.” It is not clear what “goods” were involved.

During the incident, the defendant fired his weapon while chasing two victims in the fleeing vehicle. The defendant has been detained and the case is ongoing, the post said.

No injuries were reported.

Sunday’s shooting comes after Cedric Reddick, 31, died Saturday from multiple traumatic gunshot injuries on North Ocean Boulevard.

Police responded to the shooting about 10:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of North Ocean Boulevard. One person was arrested, according to a text from Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Anthony Maurice Garner, 44, of Albemarle, North Carolina, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Starling said.

Garner was involved in a verbal altercation with an associate of the victim, stemming from a road rage incident. During the incident, Garner allegedly fired his weapon, fatally striking the victim, Starling said.

Garner remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.