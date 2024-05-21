2 SF Walgreens shoplifting suspects arrested, 3rd sought

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection to a shoplifting incident at a San Francisco Walgreens, police said. According to the San Francisco Police Department, a third suspect is sought.

SFPD Mission District officers responded to the Walgreens at 1333 Castro Street regarding shoplifters, police said. A description of the suspects was broadcast by dispatch.

En route to the scene, officers observed three suspects who matched the description heading east on 24th Street from Valencia Street on foot. The suspects, police said, dropped two bags containing merchandise and fled.

Officers were able to locate and detain one of the suspects within a few moments. A second suspect was located and detained near the 24th and Mission BART Plaza following a brief foot pursuit.

Police were unable to locate the third suspect. Officers obtained surveillance footage from Walgreens and confirmed the detained suspects’ involvement. Both suspects were arrested and charged with second-degree burglary.

The discarded merchandise was seized.

