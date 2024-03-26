2 sex offenders and woman accused of hiding one of them arrested in West Ga.

Deputies in Muscogee County on the Georgia/Alabama border arrested two convicted sex offenders on Monday, plus a woman who is accused of letting one of them hide at her home.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force located and arrested Manuel Adams.

Adams was originally convicted of child molestation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was arrested on two warrants for felony failure to register as a sex offender, two felony violations of probation, felony theft by receiving stolen property, three warrants for obstruction, and seven traffic-related offenses.

During his arrest, deputies also arrested Kaylan Tallman for knowingly harboring a sex offender with active felony warrants.

Tallman was charged with felony harboring/concealing or withholding information concerning a sex offender.

Also on Monday, the task force arrested Benjamin Denney, another convicted sex offender.

Denney was originally convicted of aggravated child molestation and was arrested on a warrant for felony failure to register as a sex offender and felony violation of probation.

All three suspects were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: