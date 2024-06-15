2 seriously hurt in Northwest DC crash

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews with DC Fire and EMS were at the scene of a serious crash that happened in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Rittenhouse Street Northwest at around 6:30 p.m. A car had overturned and crews were in the process of extricating a person trapped inside.

That person had serious injuries, the department said in a post on X.

A second person was found a block away. They also had serious injuries, but it was unclear if they were involved in the rollover.

