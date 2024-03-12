2 seriously hurt after Hummer catches fire after hitting both utility pole, tree

Two people suffered serious injuries after a Hummer caught fire following a crash in Clark County early Sunday morning.

Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched on Sunday at 3:49 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on Haddix Road, north of Johnston Road in Mad River Township, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

An iWitness7 viewer sent a photo and it showed a vehicle on fire and debris on the roadway following the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Hummer H2 was traveling northeast on Haddix Road and lost control.

The Hummer traveled off the road and hit a utility pole and tree before overturning and catching fire, a spokesperson told News Center 7.

Medics transported the driver, Dilan Espitia Daza, 22, of Dayton, to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

His passenger, Krysthell G. Ramirez Brizuela, 27, of Enon, was transported by air to Miami Valley Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

It remains under investigation.