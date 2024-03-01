2 sentenced in Kaliyah King Magee's death; a 3rd person faces prison time later this month

Kaliyah King Magee was just a few weeks shy of her fifth birthday when prosecutors say she was beaten to death Dec. 16, 2022, while in the care of Winston Chambers and Princess Arredondo. Chambers and Arredondo each pleaded guilty to criminal charges in her killing.

Princess King now has a tough time trusting people.

There was no shortage of people who, looking back, say they were willing to watch her daughter, Kaliyah King Magee, at a moment's notice.

Cousins, aunts, myriad family and friends, a doting grandmother — they all say they were willing to step in to babysit the bright, sometimes-precocious 4-year-old, on any day for hours, even days at a time.

On Dec. 16, 2022, King had placed her daughter in the care of Princess Arredondo, a longtime friend. Arredondo's boyfriend, Winston Chambers, would be there, too. Helping to watch over her.

On Friday, Arredondo and Chambers stood in front of a judge, each wearing jail jumpsuits, and answered for their roles in little Kaliyah's death.

Chambers, 30, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and to neglecting a child where the consequence is death.

Caretakers 'utterly failed' to uphold duty to protect Kaliyah King Magee

Prosecutors believe Chambers punched, kicked and delivered other vicious blows that rendered Kaliyah unconscious and caused her brain to swell.

Arredondo and Chambers' mother, Corinne Beechtree, both reached plea deals with prosecutors last year and agreed to testify against Chambers.

They were sentenced Friday:

Arrendondo, 30, of Milwaukee, was ordered to serve 10½ years imprisonment and five years extended supervision for pleading guilty in June to neglecting a child in which the consequence is death. She also received 7½ years of initial confinement and five years extended supervision for pleading guilty to a count of child abuse/failing to prevent harm. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.

Beechtree, 57, of Brown Deer, pleaded guilty in September to harboring/aiding a felon. She was sentenced to three years probation.

"This child was placed in your home ... because she (child's mother) trusted you. And you allowed (her) to be kicked, punched and beaten ... without intervening," Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jean M. Kies said while sentencing Arredondo. "You owed this child the duty of protection ... and you utterly failed her."

After her release, Arredondo will be prohibited from babysitting any child, except her own.

Kaliyah King Magee, at bottom, poses for a selfie with her aunt, Patricia King in this undated photo. Kaliyah was 4 years old when prosecutors say she was beaten to death Dec. 16, 2022, while in the care of Winston Chambers and Princess Arredondo.

Hours passed before medical professionals got to treat Kaliyah King Magee

Kaliyah's final moments of life, according to a Dec. 21, 2022, criminal complaint, were spent in agony as doctors and medical staff worked feverishly to save her.

Police officers began investigating after Kaliyah was brought to a hospital from a home near 23rd Street and National Avenue. She was unconscious and unresponsive.

Stories differed about what happened to Kaliyah King Magee

By the time Kaliyah arrived to the hospital, it may have already been too late.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Torbenson presented text messages between Arredondo, Chambers and Beechtree that showed the three messaged with one another for more than three hours before calling 911 for help, as Kaliyah laid unconscious with blood welling up in her skull.

Police say Chambers changed his story several times once Kaliyah arrived at the hospital.

He said initially she fell and hit her head on ice. Then he claimed the child was struck in the head by a passing SUV as the two were getting off a bus. Arredondo backed up Chambers' statement.

Chambers also gave a fake name and address to officers at the hospital when they began investigating the child's injuries.

Torbenson said investigators grew suspicious when Chambers and Arredondo gave different locations of where the SUV supposedly hit the child.

Surgeons had to remove part of Kaliyah's skull to relieve swelling and bleeding in her brain. She was later taken off life support and died just three weeks shy of her fifth birthday.

"I feel like what happened didn't have to happen," said Princess King, adding she has known Arredondo since ninth grade and felt comfortable leaving Kaliyah in her care. "You could have called anybody" for help.

"Now, I don't trust nobody."

Patricia King misses her niece, whom she helped raise with Princess King. The loss still feels heavy, even after nearly two years.

"I just want to know why it happened," Patricia King said. "What possessed you to do that to a child — someone else's child?"

Prosecutors dismissed a charge against Chambers of physical abuse of a child-repeated acts causing death, in exchange for his plea. The charge, however, will be read into the record for sentencing purposes.

Chambers is scheduled to be sentenced March 27.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2 sentenced in Kaliyah King Magee's death; a 3rd faces prison time